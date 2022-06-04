Prabhas pens heartfelt birthday note for 'Salaar' director Prashanth Neel

Actor Prabhas took to his social media story and shared a joyous picture with filmmaker Prashanth Neel from the sets of his upcoming movie 'Salaar' to wish him a happy birthday on Saturday.

Taking to his caption, the star composed, "Here's wishing a very Happy Birthday to you @prashanthneel! To happiness and success, always. See you soon! #Salaar." In the pic, Prabhas and Prashanth Neel can be seen having a happy moment.

The combo of Prabhas and Prashant as an actor and director is said to be one of the biggest collaborations ever. In the upcoming film 'Salaar', Prabhas will be seen performing uniquely designed action scenes that will take the audience aback.

Both 'Baahubali' and 'KGF' franchises are one of the biggest ones in the last few decades and now that both Prabhas and Neel are coming together, 'Salaar' looks more promising than ever.

While the 'Prabhas fever' only gets bigger by the day, the pan-India star is back in action with the mythological magnum opus, 'Adipurush', one of the most expensive films to be made in India.

He also has Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi ‘Project K’, the high octane action thriller 'Salaar' and Sandeep Vanga’s 'Spirit' that marks his career’s 25th film.