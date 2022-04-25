Photos: Ram Charan shares BTS pics with Koratala Siva from 'Acharya' sets

After the success of 'RRR', superstar Ram Charan is all set to essay the role of Siddha in the upcoming film 'Acharya'.

On Monday, the actor shared some photos with director Koratala Siva from the sets of the highly-anticipated film. The pictures have elevated fans' excitement even more.

"Man behind #Acharya ‘s Siddha..#SivaKoratala," he captioned his post on Instagram.

Check out the photos here:

Recently, power couple Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela caught all attention with 'Acharya's pre-release event, organised in Hyderabad a few days back.

The megastars graced the anticipated event, which gave the audience the first glimpse of the action drama.

'Acharya', the much-anticipated Tollywood film, will be released in theatres on April 29. It also stars Chiranjeevi.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 07:51 PM IST