Photos: Newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan visit Kerala's Chettikulangara temple to seek blessings

Newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan recently visited Chettikulangara Devi temple in Kerala to seek blessings. They reportedly performed a puja there.

Several photos of the couple have been shared by their fans on social media. In the pictures, they can be seen twinning in white traditional outfits. While the actress opted for a floral suit, Vignesh wore a traditional mundu. The new bride is also seen wearing sindoor in the pictures.

Take a look:

A few days back, they offered prayers at the holy Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam.

Vignesh Shivan, during a press conference to announce his wedding, had said that they had originally planned to get married at Tirupati but then had to drop the idea due to logistic issues.

Vignesh tied the knot with the love of his life, actress Nayanthara, at a grand and glittering ceremony at a resort in Mahabalipuram in the presence of close family members and a host of friends from the film industry on June 9.

He tied the sacred 'Thali' around Nayanthara's neck at around 10.24 am while guests who had gathered for the wedding showered their blessings upon the newlywed couple.

