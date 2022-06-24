e-Paper Get App

Noted Malayalam actor VP Khalid, 70, dies at shooting location

IANSUpdated: Friday, June 24, 2022, 01:50 PM IST
Senior film and television actor VP Khalid passed away on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at a film location in Vaikom near Kochi, industry sources said.

70-year-old Khalid was shooting for the latest directorial venture of Jude Antony.

After having his breakfast at the location, Khalid went to the restroom.

When he did not return for a while, others went looking for him and found him in a semi-conscious state there.

Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, the doctor pronounced him dead at arrival.

Khalid was a hugely popular stage actor and worked with Alleppey Theatres for a long time. Later, he started doing small roles in films and became a noted actor when he took up acting in TV serials.

His three sons -- Shaiju, Jimshi and director Khalid Rahman -- are also in the film industry and doing well for themselves.

