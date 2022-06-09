Nayanthara Weds Vignesh Shivan: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Karthi, and other celebs attend

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are all set to get married today (June 9) in the presence of their close friends and families.

The wedding will take place at a popular resort in Mahabalipuram and the guest list features some of the most prominent names from the Indian film industry.

While the wedding ceremony has already begun, fans gathered outside the resort to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars arriving at the venue.

According to reports, special arrangements have been put in place to ensure security at the wedding. Guests will get a special code before the wedding and will be allowed to enter the venue only after showing the code.

A dress code has also been mentioned in the invite which states 'Ethnic pastels'.

Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Karthi, Boney Kapoor, and several other celebs have already reached the venue. Among those who are also expected are Ajith, Vijay Sethupathi, Chiranjeevi, and other bigwigs of the industry.

Have a look at the photos here: