Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's wedding invitation video goes viral - check it out

The couple is set to tie the knot on June 9.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 10:52 AM IST
Arrangements for the wedding of actress Nayanthara with director Vignesh Shivan are on in full swing, even as invitations to a select set of guests have been sent out.

The couple has been dating for quite some time now, and is all set to take the plunge in a grand ceremony on June 9 at Mahabalipuram.

Amid the excitement and anticipation among fans for the details of the wedding, an invitation video has gone viral on the internet.

The animated video shows a bride and a groom walking together in traditional Tamil wedding attire and it's all things cute. The invite also includes the names of both Nayanthara and Shivan's parents, the date of the wedding, and the timing and venue of the nuptials.

Have a look at the unique invitation here:

According to reports, special arrangements have been put in place to ensure security at the wedding. Guests will get a special code before the wedding and will be allowed to enter the venue only after showing the code.

A dress code has also been mentioned in the invite which states 'Ethnic pastels'.

The couple recently met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to invite him to their wedding.

If reports are to be believed then superstars Rajinikanth and Ajith are among those who have been invited to the wedding.

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding: Security tightened; guests to get special code for entry
