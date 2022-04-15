'Michael' actor Sundeep Kishan takes the internet by storm as he flaunts his chiselled body; see photo

Fans have been waiting to know more about Sundeep Kishan’s 'Michael' with bated breath. Ahead of the announcement, there has been much excitement going around about the biggest action love story of the year.

Recently, he took to his social media to flaunt his chiselled body, which he has worked on as a part of his upcoming film.

The actor has fans swooning over his recent picture. He shared a photo of his new body with the hashtag, “#BeingMichael”.

His last ramp walk also had netizens gushing about his pose in Being Michael. The performer posed on the ramp in his signature ‘Michael’ pose from the poster.

While not much else has been revealed about the film, the trailer is expected to release soon. And needless to say, we can hardly wait to feast our eyes on it.

'Michael', mounted on a large pan Indian scale, aslo stars Vijay Sethupathi.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 02:01 PM IST