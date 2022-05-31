Komal Thacker becomes first Gujarati actress to grace Cannes Film Festival

Picasa

Several artists and celebrities from various industries visited the coveted Cannes Film Festival this year. And, for the first time ever, an actress from the Gujarati film industry, Komal Thacker, also graced the red carpet of the Cannes.

Komal Thacker is a top Gujarati actress, who has also acted in Bollywood movies. Not just the big screen, but she has also made her way to the small screen by doing some top Hindi primetime shows.

Komal said that walking down the red carpet at Cannes has been one of her dreams, and when she got the opportunity this year, she couldn't say no to it.

Besides acting, she is also known for her fashion sense and style. At Cannes, Komal was seen donning a saree, looking glamorous as ever. At the gala night event, she wore a gorgeous red gown.

Komal made sure to grab eyeballs with her sartorial choices at the French Riviera, and her looks received appreciation from the fashion critics and masses alike.