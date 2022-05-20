'KGF' producers Hombale Films commence muhurat shot of action thriller 'Bagheera'

Basking in the glory of the biggest blockbuster of the year, Hombale Films, the producers of 'KGF Chapter 2', are ready with their next classic venture. The movie titled 'Bagheera' will be another action thriller from the production house, which is on a dream run.

The muhurat of the movie is to be held on May 20, in Bengaluru. The movie ensures the return of the dynamic duo, 'Ugram' star Srii Murali and 'KGF' director Prashanth Neel.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'Ugramm' known as the Srii Murali's comeback movie, was also directed by Prashanth Neel. This time the script of 'Bagheera' has been written by Prashanth and the movie will be directed by Dr. Suri.

On the occasion of Srii Murali’s birthday, the first look poster for 'Bagheera', featuring the actor in an angry avatar, was released in December 2020. The ‘Roaring Star’ might step into the shoes of a tough cop for this action drama.

The final star cast of the movie is yet to be revealed by the makers Hombale Films.

The production house is on a roll this year and seems to be in the mood for big announcements. 'Soorarai Pottru' director Sudha Kongara was also roped in recently for a major project by them, alongside they are launching Puneeth Rajkumar's nephew Yuva RajKumar in another untitled movie which will be directed by Santhosh Anandram of 'Raajkumara' fame.

'Kantara' and 'Raghavendra Stores' are the other two upcoming movies that will be released under the Hombale banner. Following the pan-India success of 'KGF Chapter 2', Hombale Films is focused on making projects that can be released on a national level. Their upcoming production venture 'Salaar' starring Prabhas will also be released in 5 languages.

'Bagheera' is slated to be released next year, the movie will be extensively shot in Karnataka and Hyderabad, with major shoots happening at the outskirts of Bengaluru and Mysore region.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 10:36 AM IST