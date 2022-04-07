KGF Chapter 2: Rocky Bhai’s new avatars from 'KGFVerse' become the fastest NFT token to be sold in record time

The 'KGF' franchise gave Indian audience an extraordinary hero in the form of Rocky Bhai. And the love for the character has only been on the rise, with fans going crazy in anticipation of Chapter 2. Set to release next week, the makers are keeping the fandom going, by introducing the world to ‘KGFverse’ where the fans of Yash can explore and experience Rocky Bhai’s Duniya - ‘KGFverse’ in the Metaverse.

'KGF 2' is the most anticipated film since Chapter 1 and the trailer has elevated expectations from the sequel. The film has been setting records even before its release, not only in India but also globally, through maximum views within the shortest time, fastest pre-bookings, and now quickest to sellout 1000 NFT tokens in India.

KGFverse is a digital avatar-based universe dedicated to these fans. Unveiling in parts, in the days to come, the makers are enabling the fan community to build a series of virtual environments and games as an extension of the franchise into the Metaverse. Starting with owning the tokens of El-Dorado (the book on which the KGF franchise is based), fans can become part of an exclusive club that gives them access to avatars, props, land parcels and other memorabilia from the movie in the form of NFTs. Members will also get exclusive access to other NFTs, surprise airdrops and the opportunity to attend in-person events of the movie.

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, 'KGF: Chapter 2' is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.

The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

