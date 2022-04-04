'KGF: Chapter 2' records highest ticket sales for an Indian film in the UK

'KGF: Chapter 2' is definitely the most anticipated film of the year and fans not only in India but across the globe have been anticipating the film which is evidently showing in the pre-booking sales of the ticket.

The fever of 'KGF 2' has just started showing its effect on the audience and the box office. The film seems all set to break various records as it is already setting some, days before its release.

In the UK, where the pre-booking counter has just opened, the film managed to sell 5,000 tickets in just 12 hours which is the highest ever for any Indian film.

The electrifying performance by Yash has been awaited for a long since the release of 'KGF Chapter 1'.

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, 'KGF: Chapter 2' is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.

The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

