KGF Chapter 2: Pre-booking of tickets for the Yash-starrer to begin on THIS date

One of the most anticipated film releases of all time, ‘K.G.F : Chapter 2’ marks the return of superstar Yash aka KGF’s Rocky to the big screen alongside a stalwart ensemble star cast including Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi.

After a nationwide tour promoting the magnum opus, the team of ‘KGF:Chapter 2’ launched the IMAX Experience at Cinépolis, Seawoods Grand Central, Mumbai at a grand event that also announced the film being released in the IMAX format with a magical fusion of crystal-clear visuals and heart pounding audio.

The pre-booking for the film's tickets will begin from April 7, the makers announced.

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, 'K.G.F.: Chapter 2' is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.

The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like 'Dil Chahta Hai', 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', 'Dil Dhadakne Do', and 'Gully Boy' to name a few.

Partner and Co-founder of Hombale Films, Chaluve Gowda said, “We are elated and proud to announce that 'KGF Chapter 2' is going to be the first Kannada movie to be showcased on IMAX. Our partnership with IMAX is in line with our vision to offer entertainment with the best available technology to our fans. The response of the fans has been incredible and the exciting levels have reached fever pitch. We have also tried to expand our distribution network and this augurs well for us as we are confident that this movie will be a historic one. Our pursuit for excellence has resulted in movies that have been critically acclaimed while enjoying great commercial success.”

'K.G.F. Chapter 2' will release across all IMAX screens in India and select IMAX markets around the world on April 14.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 04:15 PM IST