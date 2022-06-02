e-Paper Get App

'KGF Chapter 2' completes 50 days in 400 theatres worldwide

The film had released on April 14.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 02, 2022, 01:26 PM IST
article-image

'KGF Chapter 2', which released on April 14, became the biggest opener in the post pandemic era in the country. The film has been dominating the box office globally for seven weeks for now.

Filmmaker Prashanth Neel’s 'KGF Chapter 2' is unstoppable as it has set another record of successfully completing 50 days in theatres. It has been declared as a blockbuster in all the released languages of Indian cinema.

The film is still running in 400 screens worldwide (390 in India, 10 in overseas). The makers, Hombale Films, also thanked the fans from their Twitter handle with a new poster release.

'KGF Chapter 2' has set many benchmarks for upcoming films. It was director Prashanth Neel’s and Hombale Films' vision and hard work that made the film successful. Yash who dedicated almost five years of his life to the 'KGF' series, has become a sensation among the masses and now people are waiting to see him once again in 'KGF Chapter 3'.

The film got released across the nation with a massive 6,000 screens and 8000 screens worldwide, which is one of the biggest screen records since 'Baahubali 2'. The movie crossed Rs 1,200 crore mark at the international box office. Even, the Hindi version of the film did a collection of over Rs 450 plus crore only behind 'Baahubali 2.'

The film now holds the record for highest grosser in the opening weekend, highest first-day collection for any Hindi film, fastest film to earn Rs 200 crore, and the film also sold 2.9 million tickets in advance breaking the record of 'Baahubali 2' and Hollywood blockbuster 'Avengers: Endgame'.

The movie gained international recognition when it featured among the top 5 movies in the world, on its opening weekend.

HomeEntertainmentRegional-film-news'KGF Chapter 2' completes 50 days in 400 theatres worldwide

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Home delivery of liquor to stop in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Home delivery of liquor to stop in Maharashtra

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to chair task-force today as COVID-19 cases soar

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to chair task-force today as COVID-19 cases soar

Days after quitting Congress, Gujarat leader Hardik Patel joins BJP

Days after quitting Congress, Gujarat leader Hardik Patel joins BJP

'Stop the war': Football great Pele urges Russian President Vladimir Putin to end Ukraine invasion

'Stop the war': Football great Pele urges Russian President Vladimir Putin to end Ukraine invasion

Dussehri mango season kicks off with new brand name 'Kakori', rates remain high

Dussehri mango season kicks off with new brand name 'Kakori', rates remain high