'KGF Chapter 2' completes 50 days in 400 theatres worldwide

'KGF Chapter 2', which released on April 14, became the biggest opener in the post pandemic era in the country. The film has been dominating the box office globally for seven weeks for now.

Filmmaker Prashanth Neel’s 'KGF Chapter 2' is unstoppable as it has set another record of successfully completing 50 days in theatres. It has been declared as a blockbuster in all the released languages of Indian cinema.

The film is still running in 400 screens worldwide (390 in India, 10 in overseas). The makers, Hombale Films, also thanked the fans from their Twitter handle with a new poster release.

Thank You for scripting monstrous milestone with us💥



A promise was once made n that promise was well kept.

Thank you for making this possible with your unconditional love n unwavering support.

We can still feel the jubilation n the reverberation of the Monster celebration #KGF2 pic.twitter.com/1tCWcnxax3 — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) June 2, 2022

'KGF Chapter 2' has set many benchmarks for upcoming films. It was director Prashanth Neel’s and Hombale Films' vision and hard work that made the film successful. Yash who dedicated almost five years of his life to the 'KGF' series, has become a sensation among the masses and now people are waiting to see him once again in 'KGF Chapter 3'.

The film got released across the nation with a massive 6,000 screens and 8000 screens worldwide, which is one of the biggest screen records since 'Baahubali 2'. The movie crossed Rs 1,200 crore mark at the international box office. Even, the Hindi version of the film did a collection of over Rs 450 plus crore only behind 'Baahubali 2.'

The film now holds the record for highest grosser in the opening weekend, highest first-day collection for any Hindi film, fastest film to earn Rs 200 crore, and the film also sold 2.9 million tickets in advance breaking the record of 'Baahubali 2' and Hollywood blockbuster 'Avengers: Endgame'.

The movie gained international recognition when it featured among the top 5 movies in the world, on its opening weekend.