'KGF: Chapter 2' actor Mohan Juneja passes away aged 54

Renowned Sandalwood actor Mohan Juneja passed away in the early hours of Saturday.

According to a report in Zoom, the actor breathed his last in Bengaluru. He was aged 54.

Juneja has been a part of several blockbuster films in the south film industry, the latest one being 'KGF: Chapter 2', which has been doing wonders at the box office, not only in India, but all around the globe.

As per the report, the actor was unwell for a long time now, and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru.

South actor Ganesh shared a photo of Juneja on his Twitter handle and wrote 'Om Shanthi'. Directors Suni, Pawan Wadeyar and Chethan Kumar also mourned his demise.

'Kalachakra' actor Vasishta N Simha tweeted, "We will miss you sir..".

We will miss you sir.. ಸದ್ಗತಿ..🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/PixQGqJIQs — Vasishta N Simha (@ImSimhaa) May 7, 2022

Not only 'KGF: Chapter 2', but Juneja has also been a part of 'KGF: Chapter 1'. The actor has starred in over 100 films in his career in different languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 12:06 PM IST