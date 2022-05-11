'Kasturi Mahal' set to thrill and chill audiences on May 13

Ace director Dinesh Babu helmed 'Kasturi Mahal' is all set to entertain Kannada cine buffs. The movie which will arrive in theatres on May 13 is much anticipated amongst fans.

Dinesh, who has directed movies like 'Inspector Vikram' and 'Amruthavarshini' is presenting his 50th film with 'Kasturi Mahal', which is why there are much expectations from the film.

The movie which belongs to the horror genre, stars Shanvi Srivastav in a very different look and mannerism. The paranormal flick is about relationships and emotions and is being narrated through thrilling elements. The trailer has already created curiosity amongst viewers.

Skanda, who is a sensation on television and movies, Shruti Prakash of 'Bigg Boss', and Ninasam Ashwath are also playing prominent parts. Senior cinematographer PKH Das has cranked the camera.

'Kasturi Mahal' has been shot in places like Kottigehara and Balur. The film has been produced under Sri Bhavani Arts banner by Ravish RC.

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 11:45 AM IST