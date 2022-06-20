e-Paper Get App

Kannada actress unrecognisable, face gets disfigured after root canal surgery goes wrong

She is now being treated at another hospital.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 20, 2022, 11:04 AM IST
article-image

Kannada actress Swathi Sathish recently had a tragic experience after her face was left disfigured post a dental procedure.

The actress, who hails from Bengaluru, shared pictures of her now swollen and disfigured face and revealed that it happened after a root canal surgery went awry. She said that when she experienced pain and a swollen face post the surgery, she contacted her dentist, who assured that swelling will be healed in a couple of days.

However, she said that even after three weeks now, the pain has not subsided and her face is still swollen.

Swathi Sathish

She added that she cannot even step out her home now due to her disfigured face.

The actress went on to claim that the dentist provided incomplete information to her before the surgery and that he even prescribed wrong medication. She is now being treated at another hospital.

On the professional front, Swathi Sathish is known for being a part of films like 'FIR' and '6 to 6'.

Read Also
21-year-old Kannada actress dies during fat removal surgery, parents accuse hospital staff of...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentRegional-film-newsKannada actress unrecognisable, face gets disfigured after root canal surgery goes wrong

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra MLC Election 2022 latest updates: MVA leads,Congress demands 4 first-choice votes from...

Maharashtra MLC Election 2022 latest updates: MVA leads,Congress demands 4 first-choice votes from...

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Voting begins for 10 seats in Maharashtra Legislative Council

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Voting begins for 10 seats in Maharashtra Legislative Council

Air India looking to clinch 'largest aircraft order in history': Report

Air India looking to clinch 'largest aircraft order in history': Report

From UP to Maharashtra Board 2022: Check latest state-wise updates of Class 10, 12 results here

From UP to Maharashtra Board 2022: Check latest state-wise updates of Class 10, 12 results here

BJP slams Congress over Satyagraha against Gandhi's summons; 'No one is Queen Victoria, Prince...'

BJP slams Congress over Satyagraha against Gandhi's summons; 'No one is Queen Victoria, Prince...'