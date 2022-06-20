Kannada actress unrecognisable, face gets disfigured after root canal surgery goes wrong

Kannada actress Swathi Sathish recently had a tragic experience after her face was left disfigured post a dental procedure.

The actress, who hails from Bengaluru, shared pictures of her now swollen and disfigured face and revealed that it happened after a root canal surgery went awry. She said that when she experienced pain and a swollen face post the surgery, she contacted her dentist, who assured that swelling will be healed in a couple of days.

However, she said that even after three weeks now, the pain has not subsided and her face is still swollen.

She added that she cannot even step out her home now due to her disfigured face.

The actress went on to claim that the dentist provided incomplete information to her before the surgery and that he even prescribed wrong medication. She is now being treated at another hospital.

On the professional front, Swathi Sathish is known for being a part of films like 'FIR' and '6 to 6'.