Jr NTR to visit Delhi for the first time for 'RRR' promotions

NTR Jr is all set for the much-anticipated release of his upcoming film 'RRR', directed by SS Rajamouli.

To promote the film, NTR Jr is will be jetting off to Delhi for the very first time. Fans have already witnessed a glimpse of superstar NTR Jr’s chemistry with co-stars Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan after seeing their dance moves in the latest released songs. Fans have taken to social media to applaud the star and his energetic dance moves and electrifying screen presence.

NTR Jr kicked off the 'RRR' promotion tour in Hyderabad and is tracing his routes to the national capital. This will be the star’s first visit to Delhi, and his loyal fanbase there is quite excited to catch a glimpse of the actor. It will surely be a treat for the eyes and ears to hear the cheers and enthusiasm for his welcome in Delhi.

Several fans across the world are eagerly waiting to spectate the craftsmanship of the talented star on screen in his latest project.

Fans in the US showed their support for the star by tying a quote of NTR Jr from 'RRR' to an aircraft. Such love can also be seen in Canada, where fans arranged their cars to spell out the star’s name.

'RRR' has fans waiting not only in India but around the world to watch the movie on March 25, 2022.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 06:20 PM IST