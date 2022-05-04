Jolly O Gymkhana: Pooja Hegde brings in a new trend with 'Beast' song

Pooja Hegde's hook step in 'Jolly O Gymkhana' is one of the most exciting highlights of the recently released 'Beast'.

The pan-India star regaled the audience through the video of the superhit hit song that was released today.

The video captures her in stunning looks that remind us of an exotic summer on an island. She is seen wearing summer colours in the trending song that has set social media on fire.

ALSO READ Pooja Hegde all set to impress as village belle Neelambari in 'Acharya'

The said song has been penned by Ku. Karthik, sung by Thalapathy Vijay and composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Setting glam goals, the song underlines Pooja's phenomenal dance skills that have floored the fans.

The stunner's beachy and breezy ensembles in the song could very well be all the rage this season. She emanates Hawaiin vibes and her sunshine spirit makes it a feel-good song.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde has Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', 'Cirkus' opposite Ranveer Singh, and 'SSMB28' opposite Mahesh Babu on her slate.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 04:07 PM IST