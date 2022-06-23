Impressed by singing, Kamal Haasan enrolls differently-abled man in AR Rahman's music school

While his latest release 'Vikram' continues to rule the box office, Kamal Haasan's recent gesture has won hearts all over again.

The superstar recently came across a video on social media that had a differently-abled man singing ‘Pathala Pathala’ from 'Vikram'. The video, which is now viral, impressed the actor so much that he invited the man over to meet him.

During the meeting he expressed how much he loved his rendition of the track and his sense of music. Haasan then enrolled the man at AR Rahman’s music school, KM Music Conservatory, to further enhance his skills.

A source elaborates, “Kamal Haasan has a humongous fan following across the globe not just because he is a phenomenal actor but because he has built a bond with his fans over the years with gestures like these. When he met the man he got to know that he wanted to become a music composer and thats when he immediately got him enrolled at the KM Music Conservatory."

"He promised to take care of the entire course fees as well," concludes the source.