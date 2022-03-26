Huma Qureshi flags off 'Valimai's digital debut on ZEE5

After the theatrical success of 'Valimai', the film is streaming now on India's OTT platform, ZEE5.

Starring Ajith and Huma Qureshi, 'Valimai' is helmed by H Vinoth and bankrolled by producer Boney Kapoor under the banner of Bayview Projects LLP.

To mark the action drama's OTT debut after a successful theatrical release, Huma Qureshi was spotted flagging off a bike rally where supporters of the film came together to celebrate its success.

Check out the photos here:

'Valimai' follows the story of a cop, whose honesty takes a toll on his family. He is asked to solve a series of crimes committed by a gang of motorbike-borne robbers.

A clean cop drama with robust action and reasonable emotions make this film a complete family entertainer. The face-off scenes between actor Ajith Kumar's magnetic screen persona and Karthikeya's Satanic avatar left the entire cinema halls to erupt with thundering response.

The movie played up Ajith’s passion for motorbikes in real life, with the actor performing most of the bike stunts without a body double.

The movie is streaming now in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 05:22 PM IST