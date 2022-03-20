'Grateful for the love': Shriya Saran pens heartfelt note to wish hubby Andrei Koscheev on their wedding anniversary

Actress Shriya Saran, who has delivered several hits in Tamil and Telugu, has penned a beautiful and heartfelt post on Instagram for her husband Andrei Koscheev on the occasion of their wedding anniversary.

Posting a picture of their wedding, Shriya said, "Happy anniversary Andrei Koscheev. Grateful for the love and laughter we have enjoyed.

"May we always keep growing, exploring, learning, travelling, giving love, receiving love, spreading happiness, always be wonderful friends and lovers. I will be always grateful for my chance meeting with you. (Thanks to Dhruti Dave) we are so blessed.

"I pray that we keep receiving God's blessings. That we are always surrounded by family and friends. That we keep making memories we can cherish. That we are always each other's support system."

Shriya Saran will next be seen in director Chandru's upcoming action entertainer, 'Kabzaa', featuring Kannada star Upendra in the lead.

Shriya plays plays the character of Madhumathi in the Kannada film, which will have Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep playing a pivotal role. Sudeep plays an interesting character called Bharagava Bakshi in the film, which is expected to release in seven languages.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 05:04 PM IST