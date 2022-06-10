e-Paper Get App

'Doctor Strange' screenwriter awestruck by SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', calls himself a member of the film's cult

'RRR', which is now on Netflix, trending in 54 countries, is being showered with love worldwide and its craze seems to be unbeatable

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 10, 2022, 08:28 AM IST
article-image

It's already been over three months since 'RRR' released and its magic seems to be unstoppable. Recently, SS Rajamouli’s cinematography captivated the attention of a prominent Hollywood creator Robert Cargill. 'RRR', which is now on Netflix, trending in 54 countries, is being showered with love worldwide and its craze seems to be unbeatable.

'Doctor Strange' screenwriter C. Robert Cargill, who watched the film recently took to social media to praise the film. He jotted down, “Friends came over last night to initiate me into the cult of 'RRR' (Rise, Roar, Revolt) and I'm here to report I am now fully, truly, deeply a member.”

He also heaped praises and described 'RRR' as “the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I've ever seen.”

Cargill tweeted that he is pretty sure that he is going to rewatch the movie with his partner.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. ‘RRR’ released on March 25, 2022.

Read Also
‘SS Rajamouli Sir is a true visionary and a gem for Indian Cinema’, says ‘RRR’ actress...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentRegional-film-news'Doctor Strange' screenwriter awestruck by SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', calls himself a member of the film's cult

RECENT STORIES

Mobile internet services suspended in Jaipur tehsil ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

Mobile internet services suspended in Jaipur tehsil ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

Mumbai: Over 6k penalised for helmetless riding as traffic cops begin crackdown

Mumbai: Over 6k penalised for helmetless riding as traffic cops begin crackdown

Mumbai: To prevent lepto spread, BMC to visit over 300 cattle sheds

Mumbai: To prevent lepto spread, BMC to visit over 300 cattle sheds

Mumbai: Commuters suffer as train traffic on Trans-harbour line disrupted

Mumbai: Commuters suffer as train traffic on Trans-harbour line disrupted

Rajya Sabha Polls 2022: MLAs moved to hotels, resorts ahead of election; check details here

Rajya Sabha Polls 2022: MLAs moved to hotels, resorts ahead of election; check details here