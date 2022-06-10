'Doctor Strange' screenwriter awestruck by SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', calls himself a member of the film's cult

It's already been over three months since 'RRR' released and its magic seems to be unstoppable. Recently, SS Rajamouli’s cinematography captivated the attention of a prominent Hollywood creator Robert Cargill. 'RRR', which is now on Netflix, trending in 54 countries, is being showered with love worldwide and its craze seems to be unbeatable.

'Doctor Strange' screenwriter C. Robert Cargill, who watched the film recently took to social media to praise the film. He jotted down, “Friends came over last night to initiate me into the cult of 'RRR' (Rise, Roar, Revolt) and I'm here to report I am now fully, truly, deeply a member.”

He also heaped praises and described 'RRR' as “the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I've ever seen.”

Cargill tweeted that he is pretty sure that he is going to rewatch the movie with his partner.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. ‘RRR’ released on March 25, 2022.