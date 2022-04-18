Can you guess the amount earned by Samantha Ruth Prabhu as her first pay cheque?

The first job and first pay cheque hold a special place in people's hearts. Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently took a stroll down memory lane and revealed the amount she earned as her first income.

In an Instagram Q&A session, Samantha shared that she charged Rs 500 as a hostess for a conference in a hotel.

"My first income was Rs 500 for working eight hours as a hostess in a hotel for a day... I was in 10th or 11th standard at that time," she recalled.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha had recently completed 12 years in the film industry.

The 'Ye Maaya Chesave' actor was last seen in a special dance number for the film, 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

She is awaiting the release of her next film 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaathal' with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, which is slated for a theatrical release on April 28, 2022.

She also dropped the first look from her upcoming film 'Shakuntalam'.

The film is directed by Gunasekhar and produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju under the banner of Gunna Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions respectively. The film also features Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of the Puru Dynasty.

Samantha has also been roped in to play the lead role in 'Arrangements of Love' movie.

BAFTA-winning Welsh director Philip John will helm the project, which is an adaptation of the bestselling 2004 novel of the same title by Indian author Timeri N. Murari.

Last year, she won many hearts with her OTT debut 'The Family Man'. As per reports, she is now all set to work with Varun Dhawan in Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's new project.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 12:08 PM IST