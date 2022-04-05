Allu Arjun celebrates son Ayaan’s birthday with a customized ‘Deadpool’ cake

Allu Arjun’s son Ayaan celebrated his 8th birthday recently with family and friends by his side, where he cut a customized ‘Deadpool’ cake. Dad Allu Arjun played the perfect host.

The actor always takes out time from his busy schedule to be there with his family – be it for their birthdays, anniversaries or school events. He maintains the perfect work-life balance and is known to be a family man.

His mother Allu Sneha Reddy ensured that her son has the best birthday ever, with a little help from his sister Arha. The party was also attended by his grandfather Allu Aravind.

Allu Arjun also took to his social media profiles to wish his beloved son. As the 'Pushpa' star shared an adorable picture with his son Ayan, he wrote, "Many Many Happy Returns of the day to the love of my life, my baby, my sweetest soul Ayaan. May the coming days bring joy, love n laughter into your life, Allu Ayaan."

The lovely picture featuring Allu Arjun and Allu Ayan has garnered huge attention in no time. The duo is spotted having fun, as Allu Ayan has worn a headband that reads 'Wing Man'.

This is one of the few times when the actor celebrated the birthday of his son in Hyderabad. The family usually takes off to a foreign destination to bring in the birthday of Ayaan. Ayaan had a memorable birthday with a lot of adventure activities arranged at the party.

Meanwhile on work front, Allu Arjun has commenced prep work for the sequel to 'Pushpa'. He will also start working out for a slight transformation.

Last month, the actor was spotted at Bollywood's famous filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office. After pictures from Bhansali's office hit the Internet, talks regarding the duo's possible collaboration emerged.

If Sanjay Leela Bhansali will direct Allu Arjun for his next, the latter would have a big advantage, as he is already enjoying his growing stardom in the Hindi belt.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 08:56 AM IST