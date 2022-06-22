Allu Arjun catches up with PV Sindhu at engagement ceremony, photo goes viral

After raising up the bars in 'Pushpa', Allu Arjun is all set for 'Pushpa 2' which the audience is eagerly waiting for. Meanwhile recently, the actor was seen in an engagement ceremony of industrialist Nimmagadda Prasad’s son, Nikhil, in Hyderabad, where he was captured with Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.

At the event, the actor yet again brought up his uber cool look as he wore a black blazer on a white shirt paired perfectly with white shoes and was seen clicking a picture with PV Sindhu, who wore a beautiful lehenga.

As soon as the picture came out on social media, it went viral like a fire among the super fandom of the star all across the nation.

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' has crossed the mammoth Rs 300 crore mark worldwide and the star is now all set to smash box office records once again with 'Pushpa 2'.