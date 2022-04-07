Allu Arjun Birthday Special: Best movies of the 'Pushpa' star

South superstar Allu Arjun is all set to ring in his 40th birthday on Friday.

Born on April 8, 1982 in a Telugu family, he is the son of film producer Allu Aravind and Nirmala. He is the second of three children. His elder brother Venkatesh is a businessman while his younger brother Sirish is an actor.

Allu marked his debut with the 2003 film 'Gangotri'. He rose to prominence with Sukumar's cult classic Arya (2004), for which he earned a Nandi Special Jury Award, and since then, there has been no looking back for him.

Allu is a recipient of several awards, including five Filmfare Awards South and five Nandi Awards. Since 2014, he has been featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list based on his income and popularity.

On the actor's 40th birthday, here's a look at some of his best movies:

Pushpa: The Rise (2021)

Allu Arjun's recent outing 'Pushpa: The Rise' has taken the nation by storm of late, thanks to his phenomenal acting, catchy dialogues and impactful storyline. In the film, Allu plays a labourer named Pushpa who makes enemies as he rises in the world of red sandalwood smuggling. However, violence erupts when the police attempt to bring down his illegal business.

Race Gurram (2014)

'Race Gurram' is an action-comedy film. The film was a massive hit and also received positive reviews from critics. Allu Arjun won a Filmfare Best Telgu Actor award for his role in this film.

Julayi (2012)

Another action-comedy by Allu, 'Julayi' highlights the importance of earning your way through life. The film had received the Nandi Award for Best Popular Feature Film.

Vedam (2010)

'Vedam' was an anthology film and it revolves around five principal characters. The film was critically acclaimed and recieved several accolades including four Filmfare Awards - Best Movie, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress.

Arya (2004)

'Arya' was Allu Arjun's breakthrough film back in 2004 and it earned him his first Filmfare Best Telugu Actor award nomination. He also won a Special Jury Award at the Nandi Awards ceremony for the film.

