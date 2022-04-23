After the success of 'Pushpa: The Rise' music album, Rockstar DSP releases 'Woo Aaa Aha Aha'

Rockstar DSP, aka Devi Sri Prasad, is a raging global phenomenon. With the unmatched success of 'Pushpa: The Rise' music album, the music composer has transversed all language barriers. The anticipation around his next song was thick in the air, and now the awaited moment is here.

After making the entire nation dance to his tune, Rockstar DSP has released 'Woo Aaa Aha Aha' from the anticipated comedy-drama, 'F3'. Crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan, Lavita Lobo, Sagar & S.P. Abhishek and penned by Kasarla Shyam, the song is on its way to becoming the next most-loved and danced-upon number soon!

While speaking about the same, Rockstar DSP said, "The entire vibe of 'F3' is fun and lively. And as a music composer, I wanted to encapsulate the same through the album. 'Woo Aaa Aha Aha' is an upbeat dancing number that I am sure will resonate with the audience all across the nation, irrespective of the language."

Meanwhile, fans are flooding the comment section with love and are hailing the composition as "excellent" on his recording BTS with Sunidhi Chauhan. For unversed, Directed by Anil Ravipudi, 'F3' stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirzada, Sonal Chauhan, Varun Tej, and Victory Venkatesh.

