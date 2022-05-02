Aditya Sarpotdar's 'Unaad' in competition at 62nd Zlin International Film Festival

The much awaited Marathi feature film 'Unaad', directed by noted filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar, has been selected for the International Competition of Feature Films in the Youth Category at the prestigious Zlín International Film Festival, Czech Republic.

Presented by Jio Studios, produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Ajit Arora, Chandresh Bhanushali and Pritesh Thakkar, 'Unaad' is a moving coming of age film and stars Ashutosh Gaikwad, Hemal Ingle, Abhishek Bharate, Chinmay Jadhav, Devika Daftardar and Sandesh Jadhav.

Expressing delight on the film’s selection, director Aditya Sarpotdar shared, “It’s an honour for 'Unaad' to be selected in the important and relevant Youth category. We have attempted a realistic take on the current youth of the Koli community and the film showcases the journey of three youngsters and their struggles. Its selection at Zlin validates the journey the entire team embarked on. We are keenly awaiting audience reactions, especially from such an esteemed festival dedicated to young audiences.”

'Unaad' is a coming of age story about three teenagers from Harne, a small coastal fishing town in Maharashtra (India). Shubya Bandya and Jameel are three friends who while away their time roaming around town and have no aim in life. The locals consider them the scoundrels of the town as these boys are known to get into trouble. This is the story of that phase in their lives that changes them forever.

Zlín International Film Festival is one of the oldest and largest of its kind worldwide and represents a highly prestigious event, confronting contemporary international trends in filmmaking for children and teenagers. The last edition of the festival was attended by 81,000 visitors. The screenings were attended by 11,000 viewers. The official line-up consisted of 310 films from 52 countries of the world.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 04:38 PM IST