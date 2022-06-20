A story that was born after the “emergency exit” of a father! | SHARATH PADARU

For any film to be born, there has to be some kind of personal experience be it through seeing, hearing or being part of it. And this is what shapes our thoughts and ideas and develops into a story. So there definitely has to be some reason for a film to emerge. And one such intriguing tale is the one behind Turtu Nirgamana. The movie has already created enough curiosity through its special promotions.

SHARATH PADARU

For all of us, our fathers are our first heroes. And they are also our first inspirations. And in such a scenario when the very same person makes a sudden exit from our lives, what happens? It’s both tragic and heart-breaking isn’t it? Turtu Nirgamana is inspired from such a tale. Hemanth Kumar the director of the film has written the story based on his own life.

Another notable factor is that Sunil Raoh who started in Excuse Me more than a decade ago is making a comeback through this flick. He believes it will give him the same break that Excuse Me did years ago. The film which has a distinct title also stars many veteran actors and will hit screens on June 24. It stars Samyuktha Hegde, Sudha Rani, Hitha Chandrashekar, Amrutha Ramamoorthi and Raj B Shetty.