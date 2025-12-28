‘You Voted For Shiv Sena, You'll Go To Heaven!’: Solapur Ex-MLA Shahajibapu Patil Sparks Row After Sangola Civic Polls Win | VIDEO

Ex-MLA Shahajibapu Patil | File Photo

Solapur: Former Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena MLA from the Sangola Assembly Constituency in Solapur District Shahajibapu Patil -- who is known for his candid and carefree remarks -- has sparked controversy with his recent statements. Speaking at the victory rally speech of the Sangola Municipal Council, he said that people who voted for Shiv Sena will go to heaven and heavily implied that those who didn't will go to hell.

At the time of his speech, getting carried away due to the good response of the crowd, former MLA Shahajibapu Patil targeted his political rival, Deepak Salunkhe from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), whom Shiv Sena defeated in the civic polls in Sangola. He said, “Deepak Salunkhe calls himself a kingmaker and claims he wins wherever he goes. However, he is of white legs, and wherever he goes, he loses.”

Making a controversial statement, ex-MLA Patil said, “Whoever has voted for Shiv Sena in these elections will definitely go to heaven. God won't send you to hell for sure. However, I can't guarantee what happens to those who voted for the opposition. For them, no Lord Rama is left.”

In the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections 2024, Shahajibapu Patil lost to Babasaheb Deshmukh of the Peasants and Workers Party of India, and it was said at that time that NCP leader Salunkhe had rebelled, which is why Patil lost. In the state, Shiv Sena, NCP, and BJP were together as Mahayuti, and that's why these allegations surfaced after Patil lost.

Referencing this, he said, “In the assembly elections, I lost because I kept a snake in my own bread. That's why it hit me. However, even today, we have Mahayuti, and we have to work for Mahayuti. However, from 2014, this constituency has belonged to Shiv Sena. You keep our honour, and we keep yours.”

He warned Mahayuti allies that if they don't cooperate, Shiv Sena will go solo in Sangola.