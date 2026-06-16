Yashwant Sinha Targets BJP Government, Alleges False Economic Statistics And Discrepancies In Official Data

Former Union finance minister Yashwant Sinha | Pic| Anand Chaini

Pune, Jun 16: Former Union finance minister Yashwant Sinha on Tuesday targeted the BJP-led government at the Centre, saying the economic figures being presented in the country do not match the ground reality as false statistics were being reported.

He was speaking at the event titled "Today's Indian Economy", where some Maharashtra Congress leaders were also present.

"What is the condition of our economy today? Irrespective of which party is in power, a proper assessment requires reliable data. India is a member of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). However, the IMF has expressed concern over the current situation (in India). It has stated that the economic data being presented by India is not entirely reliable," he said.

"Some people believe that there are discrepancies in the economic figures released in India. The crisis looming over the nation's economy is the first real test of resilience before the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government," he said.

The agrarian economy will suffer severely on account of the lack of availability of fertilisers and rainfall, the former BJP leader said, adding that the issue of employment was also worsening in the country.

"Our growth rate was said to be 7.7 per cent, making India the fastest-growing economy in the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said we should celebrate. However, according to some assessments, the actual growth rate is around 2.2 per cent. The economic figures being presented in the country do not correspond with the reality on the ground. False statistics are being reported and presented," he alleged.

Over the last two years, money has flowed out of the country. Around Rs 3.25 lakh crore has moved abroad, with Indians depositing money overseas. People were advised not to buy foreign goods and gold, yet some of those who gave this advice went on foreign tours, Sinha said.

He also criticised US President Donald Trump over the imposition of tariffs. "One day, he suddenly imposed 25 per cent tariffs. One should know that foreign policy has a direct impact on the economy," he said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/