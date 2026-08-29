Who Is Vidyanand Bapat & Why Has His DJ Ban Demand Triggered A Heated Pune Ganeshotsav Row? | Sourced

Pune: Vidyanand Bapat, a Narayan Peth resident and social activist, has come into the spotlight after demanding a complete ban on DJs and high-decibel sound systems during Ganeshotsav in Pune.

Bapat made the demand at a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) meeting held to discuss preparations for Ganeshotsav 2026. His remarks led to a heated exchange with workers of Ganesh mandals. A video of the incident later went viral on social media. Bapat says his stand is not against Ganeshotsav or religious freedom. He says he is opposing noise pollution and the use of loud sound systems on public roads.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Who is Vidyanand Bapat?

Vidyanand Bapat is a resident of Narayan Peth who has been raising concerns about civic and environmental issues. His recent campaign has focused on noise pollution during public festivals.

He attended the PMC meeting as a citizen and not as a representative of any Ganesh mandal.

During the meeting, citizens were allowed to raise objections and concerns about Ganeshotsav arrangements. Bapat raised his hand and put forward his demand for restrictions on DJs and loudspeakers.

He said public festivals should not cause problems for other residents.

Why did Bapat demand a DJ ban?

Bapat has called for a complete ban on DJs and loud sound amplification systems in Pune. He said the ban should either be imposed throughout the year or at least during Ganeshotsav.

He also referred to Solapur, where he said similar restrictions have been implemented.

Bapat argued that Ganeshotsav has been celebrated in Pune for around 125 years, while the use of loudspeakers became common only in the last 35 to 40 years.

He said loudspeakers and DJs therefore cannot be treated as an essential part of the traditional festival.

He pointed to areas such as Narayan Peth, Laxmi Road, Kelkar Road, Bajirao Road and Tilak Road. He said residents in these areas face high noise levels during the festival.

He also said Pune has a large IT workforce. Many people work night shifts or from home and can be affected by loud music during the day and night.

Bapat said the existing noise pollution rules, framed in 2000, need to be looked at in the present-day context.

‘I am not against religious freedom’

Bapat rejected allegations that his position makes him anti-Hindu.

While speaking to the media, he has continuously said he is not against Ganeshotsav or the right to celebrate religious festivals.

His objection, he said, is to high-decibel sound systems being used in public places.

He also said festival celebrations should not lead to traffic congestion. He wants mandals to avoid putting up pandals on major roads and wants immersion processions to be planned in a way that causes less disruption to traffic.

Bapat said traditional instruments such as dhol-tasha are part of Pune’s cultural heritage. However, he argued that tradition should not be used as a reason to continue practices that cause distress to citizens.

He wants authorities to take a clear stand on sound amplification equipment instead of focusing only on whether the permitted decibel limit has been crossed.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Heated exchange at PMC meeting

Bapat’s demand was strongly opposed by several Ganesh mandal workers at the meeting.

The mandals demanded that there should not be a blanket restriction on DJs and music systems during Ganeshotsav. They indicated that they were willing to avoid plasma and laser lights but wanted greater freedom over sound systems.

The disagreement soon turned into a heated argument.

Police personnel formed a security ring around Bapat and escorted him out of the meeting after the situation became tense.

Bapat later said he had attended the meeting only to place his views before the civic authorities as a citizen.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

BJP leader attacks Bapat

Pune BJP president Dheeraj Ghate also criticised Bapat’s demand.

Ghate said restrictions on excessive sound should not target Ganeshotsav alone. He called for the same rules to apply to religious and social events across communities.

He also called for a clear code of conduct based on Supreme Court directives.

While opposing excessive noise, Ghate questioned Bapat’s prominence and strongly criticised him during his remarks on the controversy.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mohol backs noise rules

Pune MP and Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol took a more regulatory position.

Mohol said Ganeshotsav celebrations must follow legal noise limits and court orders. He also supported a ban on plasma systems, pressure beams and lasers.

At the same time, he said traditional dhol-tasha groups should not face unnecessary restrictions.

Mohol said the rules should be applied consistently throughout the year and across all festivals.

He also said BJP corporators had not demanded permission for DJs. He added that his own Ganesh mandal does not use speakers.

Bapat’s wider concern

Bapat’s campaign is not limited to the term “DJ ban”. He says changing terms such as “Dolby ban” or “DJ ban” does not address the basic problem.

According to him, the focus should be on the use of sound amplification equipment in public spaces.

He also referred to the Covid-19 lockdown period. He said the absence of loud public celebrations during that period made many citizens more aware of the impact of noise pollution.

Bapat has urged the administration to use its existing powers in the public interest. He said political leaders can consider changes to the law, but authorities can enforce existing rules immediately.

The controversy has put the issue of noise, public celebrations and civic restrictions back at the centre of Pune’s preparations for Ganeshotsav 2026.