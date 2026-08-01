What Is The Lokmanya Tilak National Award & Why Was Ajit Doval Chosen? Lokmanya Tilak Smarak Trust President Rohit Tilak Explains | Sourced

Pune: Lokmanya Tilak Smarak Trust president Rohit Tilak on Saturday said National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval was chosen for the Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2026 for his decades of silent service to the nation and drew parallels between Doval's intelligence work and Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak's secret revolutionary network during India's freedom struggle.

Speaking at the award ceremony in Pune, Rohit Tilak said the award, instituted in 1983 by the late Jayawantrao Tilak, is presented every year on 1st August to honour individuals who have brought pride and prestige to the nation.

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‘This Year’s Award Holds Special Significance’

"This year's award holds special significance. We are honouring a person who never seeks the limelight, desires no public recognition and works tirelessly to protect the nation from terrorist attacks without concern for his own life: Mr Ajit Kumar Doval," he said.

Rohit Tilak said Lokmanya Tilak was remembered not only as the powerful voice behind Kesari and Mahratta but also as the creator of a well-planned international network that supported India's freedom movement.

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‘We Sleep Peacefully Due To Ajit Doval’

"Behind that public voice was a carefully planned intelligence network. The British administration did not fear only his speeches and writings; it also feared the international network he had built," he said.

He said the true extent of Tilak's secret operations became known only 28 years after his death, highlighting the level of secrecy maintained during the freedom struggle. According to him, the British were never able to prove Tilak's direct involvement in those activities.

Drawing a comparison with present-day national security, Rohit Tilak said citizens live peacefully because intelligence agencies prevent threats before they reach the public. "We sleep peacefully in our homes today because hundreds of terrorist attacks are prevented behind the scenes by Ajit Doval and his team," he said.

Read Also Amit Shah To Present Prestigious Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2026 To NSA Ajit Doval In Pune For...

Award Not Due To Dhurandhar…

Referring to speculation surrounding Doval's selection after the release of the film Dhurandhar, Rohit Tilak clarified that the decision had been taken much earlier.

"Many people asked whether Mr Doval's selection was influenced by the release of the film Dhurandhar. Let me clarify that the decision had been taken much earlier and the invitation letter had already been sent before the film was released," he said.

He added that many real-life "Dhurandhars" of the nation were present on the stage during the ceremony.

Read Also WATCH: Congress Stages Protest As Amit Shah Visits Pune For Lokmanya Tilak Award Ceremony

Details About The Award…

The Lokmanya Tilak National Award was instituted in 1983 by the late Jayawantrao Tilak, grandson of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak and former editor of Kesari. It is presented every year on August 1 by the Lokmanya Tilak Smarak Trust in Pune to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the nation and upheld Lokmanya Tilak's ideals of nationalism, public service and nation-building.

The award has been conferred on eminent personalities from fields such as politics, science, industry, literature, sports, social service, administration and defence. Previous recipients include former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former President Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, industrialist Ratan Tata, Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy, engineer E. Sreedharan, vaccine pioneer Dr Cyrus Poonawalla, actor Amitabh Bachchan and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

This year, Doval was honoured for his decades-long contribution to national security, intelligence operations, counter-terrorism and strategic policymaking.