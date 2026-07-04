'Wedding Was Never Gonna Happen': Siya Goyal's Snapchat Chat Reportedly Goes Viral Amid Ketan Agarwal Murder Case Probe | File Photo

Pune: A screenshot claiming to show a Snapchat conversation involving Siya Goyal has surfaced on social media, just days after she was remanded to judicial custody in the alleged murder of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal.

According to reports circulating online, the chat purportedly shows Goyal asking a friend to send the front and back images of an Aadhaar card, allegedly for booking tickets related to her wedding.

The message reportedly states, “Aadhar card front and back bhejde. For wedding tickets jo hone nai wali parr fir bhi bhej de.” (“Send me photos of the front and back of your Aadhaar card. It’s for booking wedding tickets for a wedding that was never going to happen, but send them anyway.”)

The friend allegedly replies that the Aadhaar card images had already been shared over WhatsApp.

The screenshot began circulating widely after a Pune court on Friday sent Goyal (20) and her alleged partner, Chetan Chaudhary (22), to 14-day judicial custody in the Ketan Agarwal murder case.

The duo are accused of murdering 25-year-old realtor Ketan Agarwal by allegedly pushing him off a cliff at Lohagad Fort in the Pune district on June 18. Agarwal and Goyal were reportedly scheduled to get married in November.

During Friday’s proceedings, the prosecution sought an extension of police custody, contending that investigators needed more time to question the accused after recovering chats containing alleged coded language from their mobile phones. The court, however, rejected the plea and remanded both accused to judicial custody until July 16.

The authenticity of the purported Snapchat screenshot has not been independently verified by The Free Press Journal, and there is no official confirmation from the investigating agencies regarding its contents or whether it forms part of the ongoing investigation.