 'We Have Always Delivered Whenever Given Opportunity': Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol On Maharashtra Local Body Polls | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomePune'We Have Always Delivered Whenever Given Opportunity': Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol On Maharashtra Local Body Polls | VIDEO

'We Have Always Delivered Whenever Given Opportunity': Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol On Maharashtra Local Body Polls | VIDEO

According to the latest trends vote counting for PMC polls, the BJP is leading in 49 out of 165 seats, while the NCP-NCP alliance is leading in only 6. The Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) alliance is on third place with a lead on only 4 seats.

ANIUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol |

Pune: While the vote counting continues for a total of 29 Municipal Corporations in Maharashtra on Friday, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Murlidhar Mohol expressed confidence in the party winning a comfortable majority in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

"In the early trends, it is clear that BJP is winning with a full mandate. I had faith that Pune always thinks of development before voting, which is why the BJP is coming to power with a full majority," he said.

According to the latest trends vote counting for PMC polls, the BJP is leading in 49 out of 165 seats, while the NCP-NCP alliance is leading in only 6. The Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) alliance is on third place with a lead on only 4 seats.

Meanwhile, in Nagpur, BJP is leading in 76 out of 151 seats, while the Congress only leads in 22.

FPJ Shorts
GUJCET Registration 2026 Process Ends Today At gseb.org; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here
GUJCET Registration 2026 Process Ends Today At gseb.org; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here
ECI Extends Electoral Roll Revision Deadline For Puducherry, Goa, Lakshadweep, Rajasthan & West Bengal To January 19
ECI Extends Electoral Roll Revision Deadline For Puducherry, Goa, Lakshadweep, Rajasthan & West Bengal To January 19
Federal Bank Shares Jump Nearly 8%, Strong Q3 Results Lift Investors Confidence
Federal Bank Shares Jump Nearly 8%, Strong Q3 Results Lift Investors Confidence
Chaos & Stampede-Like Situation In Tokyo; Viral Videos Show Commuters On Train Lines Stranded Due To Power Outage
Chaos & Stampede-Like Situation In Tokyo; Viral Videos Show Commuters On Train Lines Stranded Due To Power Outage

Vote count for Thane Municipal Corporation also had the BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) alliance leading in 21 out of 131 seats, while the NCP (Ajit Pawar) leads in 6. The UBT-MNS-NCP(SP) alliance is also leading in 6 seats.

Meanwhile, in the vote counting for electing India's richest municipal corporation, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) were marred by allegations by the Shiv Sena (UBT)- MNS alliance, and subsequently refuted by the SEC.

The elections, which were conducted after a gap of eight years, marked a significant civic exercise for Mumbai. The previous BMC elections were held in 2017, while the term of the last elected mayor, Kishori Pednekar, ended in March 2022. With the completion of the polls, Mumbai is set to get a new mayor after nearly four years.

Read Also
BMC Elections 2026 Results: BJP's Tejasvee Ghosalkar Trailing From Dahisar Ward No 2; Sena UBT's...
article-image

Also Watch:

Out of the total 1,03,44,315 voters in the electoral roll, a total of 54,76,043 exercised their right to vote. In total numbers of voters, around 3.7 lakh men exercised their franchise compared to women. A total of 29,23,433 men voted across the 277 wards, 25,52,359 women, and 251 transgender electors also cast their votes.

In 2017, the BJP had ruled in 15 Municipal corporations, including Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Latur and more. The then undivided Shiv Sena led by corporations, including Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan Dombivli, Ahilya Nagar and more. Congress also led five municipalities, namely Bhiwandi Nijampur, Malegaon, Kolhapur, Parbhani, and Nanded.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: BJP Panel Wins In Ward No 36 (Sahakarnagar-Padmavati)
Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: BJP Panel Wins In Ward No 36 (Sahakarnagar-Padmavati)
‘BJP Winning With Full Mandate,’ Says Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol On Pune Civic Poll Trends
‘BJP Winning With Full Mandate,’ Says Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol On Pune Civic Poll Trends
'We Have Always Delivered Whenever Given Opportunity': Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol On Maharashtra...
'We Have Always Delivered Whenever Given Opportunity': Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol On Maharashtra...
PCMC Elections 2026: BJP Crosses Majority Mark In Pimpri-Chinchwad Elections, Set To Retain Power
PCMC Elections 2026: BJP Crosses Majority Mark In Pimpri-Chinchwad Elections, Set To Retain Power
Pune Election Results: Prashant Jagtap Gives Congress First Win, Defeats BJP's Abhijit Shivarkar
Pune Election Results: Prashant Jagtap Gives Congress First Win, Defeats BJP's Abhijit Shivarkar