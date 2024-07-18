WATCH VIDEO: Youths Clash At Trimbakeshwar Waterfall, Locals Demand Police Action | Video Screengrab

A video has surfaced showing a scuffle between youths at a waterfall in Trimbakeshwar's Pahine area.

Watch Video:

According to the information received, several youths had visited the Pahine waterfall to enjoy monsoon tourism. An argument broke out among some of them, which soon escalated into a physical fight. During the altercation, a group of youths beat up a young man in the water. This incident has led locals and other tourists to demand action from the Nashik Rural Police against such unruly behaviour.

Earlier, the Nashik Rural Police had issued orders to register cases against rioting and crowding at tourist spots. However, the video shows that the youths involved in the scuffle ignored this order.