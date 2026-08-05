WATCH: Trinket Snake Pulled Out Of Bike Headlight In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Dapodi

Trinket Snake Pulled Out Of Bike Headlight In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Dapodi | Video Screengrab

Pune: A non-venomous trinket snake was rescued from inside a two-wheeler in Dapodi, Pimpri-Chinchwad, after it was found hiding in the vehicle’s headlight compartment.

A video of the rescue has gone viral on social media. It shows the snake slowly emerging from the headlight area of a geared motorcycle before being safely caught by snake rescuer Jayvardhan Kamble.

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Kamble, who is associated with the Wildlife and Bird Protection Social Organisation (Vanya Pashu Pakshi Sanrakshan Samajik Sanstha), reached the spot after receiving information about the reptile. He safely rescued the snake and later released it into its natural habitat.

The rescued reptile was identified as a Trinket snake (Coelognathus helena), a non-venomous species commonly found across India, including Maharashtra.

Wildlife experts say the species poses no venomous threat to humans, although it may hiss or strike defensively if cornered. A bite from a trinket snake generally causes only minor puncture wounds and local pain.

The snake is commonly found in forests, grasslands, agricultural fields, rocky areas and even villages and urban outskirts. It often enters human settlements while searching for prey such as rats and mice.

Trinket snakes play an important ecological role by controlling rodent populations, helping reduce crop damage and limiting pests around human habitations.

They are considered a beneficial species and should not be harmed if spotted. Instead, residents are advised to contact trained snake rescuers or the local forest department for safe rescue and relocation.