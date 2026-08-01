WATCH: Pune Police Take Vasant More Into Preventive Custody Before Amit Shah's Visit | Sourced

Pune: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vasant More were detained by Pune Police on Saturday as a preventive measure ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the city. Videos of police detaining More have since gone viral on social media.

According to police sources, More had announced that he would stage a protest during Shah's visit. In view of the VVIP movement and rival demonstrations by the Congress and the BJP, Pune Police tightened security across the city and detained More to prevent any possible law-and-order situation.

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The detention was preventive in nature and was not linked to any fresh criminal case. It was carried out to ensure there was no disruption to Shah's visit or the Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2026 ceremony, where National Security Adviser Ajit Doval is being honoured.

Saturday witnessed multiple political demonstrations in Pune. While the Congress organised a protest against Shah over the Delhi Police's alleged action against students protesting the alleged NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar, the BJP staged a counter-protest in support of the Union Home Minister. Heavy police deployment was made at key locations to prevent clashes and maintain law and order.

More is a senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and a former Pune corporator from the Rajiv Gandhi Nagar-Katraj ward.

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He contested the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election from the Parvati constituency as the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate but lost to BJP MLA Madhuri Misal. A prominent face in Pune politics, More is known for raising civic issues and leading protests on public concerns across the city.