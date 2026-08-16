WATCH: Mercedes Car Catches Fire Near Petrol Pump In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Chikhali | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A luxury Mercedes car caught fire near an Indian Oil petrol pump on Shiv Road in Chikhali, Pimpri-Chinchwad, on Sunday, August 16. The incident took place during the wee hours of Sunday and caused concern as the vehicle caught fire close to a petrol pump.

The fire broke out in the engine and bonnet area of the Mercedes. A video from the spot shows flames rising from the front of the vehicle. The fire appeared to be concentrated around the bonnet and engine section before spreading across the front portion of the car.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

After being alerted about the incident, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) fire brigade rushed to the spot. Fire personnel began efforts to control the blaze and managed to bring it under control within minutes.

The quick response was important as the car had caught fire near a petrol pump. Fire personnel worked to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby areas and causing a bigger incident.

The vehicle was badly damaged in the fire. The front portion of the Mercedes, including the bonnet and engine area, was completely gutted. The extent of the damage to the rest of the vehicle is being assessed.

No one was injured in the incident, and there was no loss of life. The fire brigade’s timely intervention also helped prevent the situation from escalating.

The exact cause of the fire is not yet known. It is also not clear what led to the fire breaking out in the engine and bonnet area. Further details about the incident and the cause of the fire are awaited.