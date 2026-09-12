WATCH: Elephant Mahadevi Returns To Maharashtra's Kolhapur After 409 Days, Thousands Welcome Her At Midnight

Elephant Madhuri Returns To Maharashtra's Kolhapur After 409 Days, Thousands Welcome Her At Midnight | Video Screengrabs

Kolhapur: Mahadevi, also known as Madhuri, the elephant from the Swastishri Bhattaraka Pattacharya Mahaswami Sansthan Math in Nandani, returned home after 409 days on Friday night. Thousands of devotees gathered to welcome her as she reached the math at around 1.30 am. Mahadevi’s return brought an emotional end to a wait that lasted more than a year.

As she entered the Nishidhika area of the math, devotees showered her with flowers and chanted, “Ladki Mahadevi” (Beloved Mahadevi). The head of the math, Swastishri Bhattaraka Pattacharya Mahaswami, became emotional and could not hold back tears as Mahadevi returned. The Nandani math is a place of religious importance for lakhs of devotees from Maharashtra and North Karnataka.

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Mahadevi Reaches Nandani With 42-Member Team

Mahadevi left the elephant rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and reached Nandani around midnight. She was accompanied by a 42-member team, including personnel from the Forest Department, the Vantara team and a medical unit.

The team safely brought her down at the specially prepared Madhuri Residence within the Nandani Math premises.

A separate shelter has been constructed for Mahadevi. The facility has arrangements for her stay and care following her return.

Villagers Line Route To Welcome Mahadevi

The welcome began well before Mahadevi reached the math.

Hundreds of devotees gathered along the route from Kini Toll Plaza to Gandhi Chowk in Nandani village. Residents decorated the entrances of their homes with rangolis to mark her return.

When the animal ambulance reached Gandhi Chowk, devotees showered it with flowers. The celebrations continued as Mahadevi was taken towards the math.

The return was particularly emotional for the local community, which had been waiting for her for more than a year.

Officials And Public Representatives Present

Vantara CEO Vihan Karani, Nandani Math’s Swastishri Jinsen Bhattaraka Pattacharya Mahaswami, Varur Math’s Swastishri Dharmasen Bhattaraka and Kolhapur Math’s Swastishri Laxmisen Bhattaraka Mahaswami were present during Mahadevi’s return.

MP Dhairyasheel Mane, MLA Rahul Awade, Krishnaraj Mahadik and other public representatives also attended the welcome.

With Mahadevi now back at the Nandani math, devotees have once again been able to see the elephant they have long regarded as a beloved part of the religious institution.

(With Inputs From Shekhar Dhongade)