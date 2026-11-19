Drunk Youth Sets Two-Wheeler On Fire In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A heavily intoxicated man created a commotion at Dattanagar Phata in Ranjangaon Shenpunji in the Waluj Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area by setting his own two-wheeler on fire in the middle of the road on Thursday night.

After setting the vehicle ablaze, he lay down on the road, bringing traffic to a standstill. Upon receiving information through the Dial 112 emergency service, the Waluj MIDC police rushed to the spot, extinguished the fire and restored traffic movement.

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According to police, a call was received on the Dial 112 emergency helpline at 8.57 pm, informing them that an intoxicated man had set his two-wheeler on fire and was lying on the road, obstructing traffic.

Police personnel Dainsing Jonwal, Kasbewad and Ghuge from the Waluj MIDC Police Station immediately rushed to the spot. They first moved the man to safety before extinguishing the burning two-wheeler and restoring traffic movement.

Police said the man was so heavily intoxicated that he could not speak properly. As a result, they could not ascertain why he had set his own vehicle on fire.

The incident disrupted traffic in the Dattanagar Phata area for about half an hour. Police brought the situation under control, averting a major untoward incident.