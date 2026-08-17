WATCH: CCTV Shows MSRTC Employee Crushed Under Bus Wheel In Maharashtra’s Kolhapur

CCTV Shows MSRTC Employee Crushed Under Bus Wheel In Maharashtra’s Kolhapur | Video Screengrab

Kolhapur: A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employee was crushed to death under a bus wheel at the corporation’s workshop near the Central Bus Stand in Kolhapur on Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Pandurang Annappa Chavan, an MSRTC driver. He had been assigned workshop duties due to health issues.

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The incident took place around 11 am under the jurisdiction of the Shahupuri police station. According to the police, Chavan had completed work near a ramp and was returning when another MSRTC driver, Sikandar Maner, was moving a bus forward for repairs.

As the bus was being driven over the ramp, Chavan came under its front wheel. The wheel ran over him, causing fatal injuries.

Other workshop employees noticed the incident and shouted, after which Maner stopped the bus. However, Chavan had already died.

Shahupuri police reached the workshop after receiving information about the accident. Police inspected the spot and conducted a panchnama before registering a case against the bus driver.

The accident was captured on CCTV cameras at the workshop. Police are examining the footage as part of the investigation.

Chavan’s death has left his colleagues and family members in shock. His co-workers alleged that the bus was moved without a prior warning or signal and said the accident could have been avoided.

The family and colleagues have also demanded financial compensation for Chavan’s family.