WATCH CCTV: Pune Man Dies After Falling Into Open Drainage Pit Amid Civic Work In Yerwada

Pune: A man died after falling into a nearly 15-foot-deep drainage pit during ongoing civic work in the Yerwada Fish Market area. The deceased, identified as Pradeep Pardeshi, reportedly fell into the pit after being grazed by an auto-rickshaw. He suffered severe injuries and later died while undergoing medical treatment.

The accident took place in the middle of the day when excavation work was underway on the road. A large machine used to dig the ground and lift the soil was also operating at the site. With a deep trench dug in the middle of the road, only a narrow passage was left for vehicles travelling in both directions. A boy was present at the spot to manage traffic and help vehicles pass through the congested stretch.

Amid the traffic and limited space, Pardeshi was reportedly grazed by an auto-rickshaw and fell into the deep pit. Residents said the excavation site did not have adequate barricades, safety nets or warning signs to alert commuters to the danger.

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The incident has sparked anger among local residents, who questioned the lack of safety measures at the site. They claimed that several accidents had taken place along the same stretch in the past and raised concerns over the risks posed by the ongoing work.

Following the incident, Pardeshi’s family approached the Laxminagar Police Station and demanded strict legal action against the contractors and officials responsible for the work. They have sought accountability over the alleged negligence that led to the fatal accident.