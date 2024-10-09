WATCH: Aurangabad Hawker Caught on Video Dipping Gunny Bags in Dirty Water on Road to Cover Bananas |

Fruits are the source of proteins, vitamins, and fibers needed for the body. Doctors often recommend fruits to their patients. However, are these fruits bought from roadside hawkers clean and edible? A video of a roadside vendor dipping a gunny bag in the water accumulated on the road in Aurangabad and covering the bananas with it went viral on social media on Tuesday.

In the video, the hawker is seen getting the gunny bag wet in the dirty water on the road and then taking it to his handcart to cover the bananas with the gunny bag so that the bananas may appear fresh. He repeats the same action again, covering all his bananas with two wet gunny bags.

A social worker, Chandu Navpute, shot the video of this incident on his phone in the TV Centre area and lodged a complaint against the hawker with the CIDCO police station.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Vendor booked

Accordingly, a case has been registered against the hawker, Abdul Rashid Abdul Latif Shaikh (60, Savera Park, Jahangir Colony), under IPC Section 274.

Rashid has been at large after the video went viral on social media. PSI Maske is further investigating the case.