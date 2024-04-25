Want To Fulfill Gopinath Munde's Dreams: Pankaja In Beed |

Pankaja Munde, the BJP candidate from Beed constituency in central Maharashtra, on Wednesday said she wanted to fulfill the dreams of her late father, BJP stalwart Gopinath Munde.

Pankaja was speaking at a rally in Beed with her cousin Dhananjay Munde also present on the stage.

"I have Gopinath Munde's dreams for the people here in my eyes. Such an opportunity will not come again," she said.

She also cautioned her workers that the election should not be treated as an easy one.

"There are many issues in Beed, but I tried to solve them....Our opposition candidate (Bajrang Sonawane of Sharad Pawar-led NCP) was a Zilla Parishad member earlier. Roads were constructed in his circle when I was district guardian minister," said Pankaja, a former Maharashtra minister.

Notably, Pankaja was defeated by Dhananjay Munde in the 2019 assembly elections. The estranged cousins are now together as Dhananjay's party, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, is an ally of the BJP.

Dhananjay Munde, now a state minister, said locals wanted a Beed-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, and "the election is for this." The BJP replaced sitting MP Pritam Munde this time and fielded her elder sister Pankaja.