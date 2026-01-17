 Viral Video Shows Ajit Pawar Meeting Sharad Pawar After NCP Setback In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic Polls | WATCH
The election results for 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra were declared on Friday (16th January). In Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, both NCP factions had contested the elections together in a bid to wrest control of the civic bodies

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 05:26 PM IST
Viral Video Shows Ajit Pawar Meeting Sharad Pawar After NCP Setback In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic Polls

Pune: A day after both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) suffered a major setback in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar paid a visit to NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar’s residence in Baramati. This has triggered intense political speculation about a possible rapprochement between the two sides.

The election results for 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra were declared on Friday (16th January). In Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, both NCP factions had contested the elections together in a bid to wrest control of the civic bodies. However, despite the alliance and their aggressive campaigning, both corporations slipped out of their grasp. This has surely given a significant blow to the party and the local workers who spent the last three weeks campaigning for the party.

Ajit Pawar’s visit to Sharad Pawar’s residence soon after the results raised eyebrows within political circles. Addressing media queries later in the day, Ajit Pawar dismissed speculation of any political meeting or merger talks. He clarified that the visit was coincidental and linked to an agricultural event.

“There was no such meeting. Today was the inauguration of Krushik 2026. As a local representative, I attended the event. I was informed that Saheb had arrived there as well, and we decided to go together from that place. That is why I went to his residence and then accompanied him to the agricultural exhibition,” he said.

Pune Municipal Corporation Election 2026 Results: NCP's Amol Balwadkar Secures Late-Night Victory...
Responding to questions on whether both NCP factions would contest the upcoming Zilla Parishad elections together, Ajit Pawar said he was unaware of statements made by NCP-SP state president Shashikant Shinde in this regard.

“I will respond after gathering proper information. Generally, in local body elections, decisions about alliances are left to local office-bearers. At present, we are all working within the Mahayuti,” he added.

On questions about a possible reunion of the Pawar family, Ajit Pawar maintained that family matters should not be linked to politics. “That is our internal matter. As a family, we are one. We stand by each other in times of joy and sorrow,” he said.

(With Inputs From ANI)

