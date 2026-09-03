Vidyanand Bapat Assault: Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar Assures Strict Action; Security Provided To Activist | Sourced

Pune: Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Thursday said strict action would be taken against those responsible for assaulting activist Vidyanand Bapat on Tilak Road earlier in the day. Bapat was allegedly slapped and assaulted while speaking to the media at Kashale Chowk in an incident captured on camera.

Speaking after the incident while addressing the press, Kumar said police were recording Bapat’s complaint and would register a case based on the allegations. “Bapat’s complaint is being recorded and a case will be registered against the accused based on the complaint,” Kumar said.

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The Commissioner further said the suspect would be produced before a court on Friday and that police would seek his custody for investigation. “The accused will be produced before the court tomorrow and the police will seek his custody,” he said.

Kumar said police were treating the incident seriously and would take stringent action. “The police are looking at this incident seriously and our stand is to take strict action,” he said.

Following the assault, Bapat has also been provided police protection. Kumar said, “Security has been provided to Vidyanand Bapat.” He added that the protection would continue as required until further orders.

The Commissioner also said representatives of Ganesh mandals had unanimously condemned the incident. “All Ganesh mandals have condemned the incident unanimously, and discussions have been held with them to ensure that such an incident does not happen again,” he said.

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Regarding a complaint submitted against Bapat, Kumar clarified that no offence warranting registration of a case had been established so far. “A complaint application has been received against Bapat, but no offence has been found at present. Therefore, no case will be registered against him for now,” he said.

Bapat has recently been in the spotlight for opposing DJs and high-decibel sound systems during Ganeshotsav. His campaign for a noise-controlled Ganesh festival had triggered heated exchanges with sections of Ganesh mandals and others. On Thursday, he was attacked while speaking to the media on Tilak Road, escalating the already contentious debate over noise levels during the festival.