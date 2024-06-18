 VIDEO l Outing Turns Fatal: Woman Presses Accelerator Instead of Clutch, Falls into Valley While Making Reel
It took an hour for rescuers to reach her and the vehicle. She was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, June 18, 2024, 11:46 AM IST
article-image
A young woman lost her life while making reels on a mobile phone in the Aurangabad, as the car she was in fell into a valley. The incident occurred on Monday (June 17) at around 2 in the afternoon.

As per the information, Shweta Survase and her friend Suraj Sanjay Mule (25), a resident of Hanuman Nagar, had come from Aurangabad in a Toyota Etios car to the Datta Mandir area at Sulibhanjan in Khultabad taluka in the afternoon. While Shweta was making reels on her mobile phone, she told her friend that she wanted to drive the car. 

Car broke barrier and plunged into the valley

Survase tried her hand at driving while her friend Shivraj Mule was shooting a video. She accidentally pressed the accelerator while the car was in reverse gear. The vehicle slid back, broke a crash barrier and plunged into the valley. It took an hour for rescuers to reach her and the vehicle. She was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital.

The Datta Mandir area at Sulibhanjan is known for its panoramic views, especially during the rainy season when it attracts a large number of devotees and tourists. Similar to other visitors, Shweta and Suraj had come for a walk on Thursday (17th). They were filming reels on a mobile phone when the accident happened. 

