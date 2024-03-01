VIDEO: Two-Wheeler Riders Slip Due To Oil Spillage In Vanaz, Kothrud, SB Road, And Other Areas; No Serious Injuries Reported

Early morning rain made Pune roads slippery, causing two-wheelers to skid in Vanaz, Senapati Bapat Road, and Kothrud, luckily resulting in no serious injuries. A viral video showcased bikers' struggles.

Light rain around 7 am intensified the hazards, prompting complaints from bikers who fell on their way to work. The fire brigade responded by spreading soil and cleaning affected areas on Senapati Bapat Road, Paud Road, and Kothrud. Oil spills from vehicles worsen road conditions, particularly after light rainfall, a common occurrence at the onset of the rainy season.

"We received calls reporting people slipping from their bikes in certain areas. Our team promptly responded, spreading soil and cleaning the roads," stated a fire brigade official.

Residents speak up

Abhijeet Kamble, who experienced the incident, shared, "I was on my way to work when my bike skidded due to the slippery road. Luckily, I escaped with minor scratches, but it was a scary experience."

Vaibhav Singh recounted, "As I was navigating through the slick roads, my bike suddenly lost traction, causing me to lose balance. Thankfully, I managed to regain control before any serious harm was done."

Akhilesh Singh emphasized, "I've been commuting through these roads for years, but today's conditions caught me off guard. It's a reminder for all of us to exercise extra caution, especially during the rainy season."

"I saw multiple bikers struggling to maintain their balance as I made my way to work," shared Vipul Bansode, a local resident. "It's concerning how quickly the roads became hazardous. Authorities need to take more proactive measures to prevent such accidents in the future."