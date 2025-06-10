VIDEO: Spiderman In Pune? Man Caught Clinging To Windshield While Car Speeds Through Viman Nagar Traffic |

In a bizarre scene in Pune, dashcam footage was uploaded on social media showing a man literally hanging onto a shattered windshield while the car speeds through traffic.

The visual is from the morning of June 10 at around 10:40 AM in Viman Nagar. The details regarding the reason for the man being on the windshield are not known.

Such incidents are often observed in road rage situations.

In Pune, multiple incidents have occurred where traffic police officers were dragged along on car bonnets, typically involving drivers resisting fines or trying to evade traffic regulations. These situations have led to injuries for the officers and subsequent arrests of the drivers involved.

Meanwhile, Punekars took to social media to raise issues of traffic congestion near Balewadi Sports Complex on the highway and Radha Chowk due to the foundation day event of Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is celebrating its foundation day in Pune’s Balewadi area, drawing a large crowd of party officeholders, workers, VIPs, and hundreds of supporters.

Taking to X, one user wrote, "Huge traffic jam near Radha Chowk-Balewadi Sports Complex, and the entire NH48 stretch as well as service roads are totally jammed with traffic. School buses and private vehicles."