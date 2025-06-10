 VIDEO: Spiderman In Pune? Man Caught Clinging To Windshield While Car Speeds Through Viman Nagar Traffic
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEO: Spiderman In Pune? Man Caught Clinging To Windshield While Car Speeds Through Viman Nagar Traffic

VIDEO: Spiderman In Pune? Man Caught Clinging To Windshield While Car Speeds Through Viman Nagar Traffic

The visual is from the morning of June 10 at around 10:40 AM in Viman Nagar. The details regarding the reason for the man being on the windshield are not known.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 06:40 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Spiderman In Pune? Man Caught Clinging To Windshield While Car Speeds Through Viman Nagar Traffic |

In a bizarre scene in Pune, dashcam footage was uploaded on social media showing a man literally hanging onto a shattered windshield while the car speeds through traffic.

The visual is from the morning of June 10 at around 10:40 AM in Viman Nagar. The details regarding the reason for the man being on the windshield are not known.

Read Also
Caught On Camera: Man Steals From Temple Donation Box In Pune's Mukund Nagar; ₹38,000 Recovered...
article-image

Such incidents are often observed in road rage situations.

In Pune, multiple incidents have occurred where traffic police officers were dragged along on car bonnets, typically involving drivers resisting fines or trying to evade traffic regulations. These situations have led to injuries for the officers and subsequent arrests of the drivers involved.

FPJ Shorts
Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments
Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments
Maharashtra Govt Approves Stipend Hike For Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy & B.Sc. Nursing Students
Maharashtra Govt Approves Stipend Hike For Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy & B.Sc. Nursing Students
'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds Efforts For Peace & Anti-terror Push
'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds Efforts For Peace & Anti-terror Push
Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Test Report Reveals
Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Test Report Reveals

Meanwhile, Punekars took to social media to raise issues of traffic congestion near Balewadi Sports Complex on the highway and Radha Chowk due to the foundation day event of Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is celebrating its foundation day in Pune’s Balewadi area, drawing a large crowd of party officeholders, workers, VIPs, and hundreds of supporters.

Taking to X, one user wrote, "Huge traffic jam near Radha Chowk-Balewadi Sports Complex, and the entire NH48 stretch as well as service roads are totally jammed with traffic. School buses and private vehicles."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Shramjeevi Sanghatana Demands Action Against Contractor For Poor Road Quality In Nashik's...

VIDEO: Shramjeevi Sanghatana Demands Action Against Contractor For Poor Road Quality In Nashik's...

Will Vilas Shinde Join Eknath Shinde Faction? Political Discussions Heat Up In Nashik

Will Vilas Shinde Join Eknath Shinde Faction? Political Discussions Heat Up In Nashik

Nashik: Health Department Ensures 108 & 102 Ambulances On Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj Palkhi Route

Nashik: Health Department Ensures 108 & 102 Ambulances On Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj Palkhi Route

VIDEO: Spiderman In Pune? Man Caught Clinging To Windshield While Car Speeds Through Viman Nagar...

VIDEO: Spiderman In Pune? Man Caught Clinging To Windshield While Car Speeds Through Viman Nagar...

Silicon Valley Of Maharashtra In Governance Crisis: Rising Demands For Hinjawadi's Integration Into...

Silicon Valley Of Maharashtra In Governance Crisis: Rising Demands For Hinjawadi's Integration Into...